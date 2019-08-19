Former judge Lance Mason expected to plead guilty in ex-wife’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Former Cuyahoga County Judge Lance Mason is expected to plead guilty in the murder of his ex-wife Aisha Fraser on Tuesday, multiple sources told the FOX 8 I-Team.

Mason, 51, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, violating a protection order and grand theft. Sources told the I-Team he will plead to the entire indictment.

Police were called to a home in Shaker Heights on Nov. 17 and found Fraser, 45, dead in the driveway. Investigators said while fleeing the scene, Mason rammed a police cruiser, injuring an officer.

In 2014, Mason pleaded guilty to domestic violence and attempted felonious assault after investigators said he punched and choked Fraser in front of their two young children.

He was sentenced to two years in prison and released after serving nine months. He was removed from the bench and suspended by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Fraser was a beloved sixth-grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary School.

