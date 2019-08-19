Former Cleveland coach David Blatt diagnosed with MS

Posted 11:07 am, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, August 19, 2019

TREVISO, ITALY - JUNE 11: Former NBA coach David Blatt attends the Adidas Eurocamp Day Two at La Ghirada sports center on June 11, 2016 in Treviso, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra/Iguana Press/Getty Images for Adidas)

PIRAEUS, Greece — Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

In a statement posted Monday on the website of Greek club Olympiakos, Blatt said he was diagnosed with condition, which attacks the central nervous system, “a few months ago” and has experienced fatigue, weakness in his legs and balance problems.

“I am a coach and my job is to lead and teach and inspire a lot of people. Not being as agile or active doesn’t affect my ability to do those things,” Blatt said in the statement.

“How could I possibly complain? I absolutely cannot and will not. It’s wasted effort and while I ask my players and staff to be the best version of themselves, I must ask and even demand from myself to do the same.”

Blatt was appointed coach of Cleveland in June 2014 and took the team to the NBA finals in his first season, losing to the Golden State Warriors.

He was fired partway through the 2015-16 season, in which Cleveland won the NBA championship for the first time under coach Tyronn Lue. He has coached Olympiakos since June 2018.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.