Early morning storm causes damage, power outages in Portage County

KENT, Ohio -- A round of storms that moved through Northeast Ohio early Monday left a path of destruction in Portage County.

Some siding and part of a roof were torn off a maintenance building at Kent State University.

The siding hit several maintenance vehicles and caused a trailer to be knocked over.

The storm also brought down trees and power lines throughout the area.

A Fox 8 News crew found damage in the area of Ivan Drive and South Lincoln Street as well as Franklin Avenue and West Elm Street.

According to First Energy more than 1600 homes were without power in Portage County.

As of 3:30 a.m. Monday, Summit County had more than 8600 homes without power.

