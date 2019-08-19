× Cleveland to host educational events before scooters return

CLEVELAND– Before scooter sharing services come back to Cleveland, the city will host a series of educational events.

Last week, the city approved licenses for four vendors: Bird, Lime, Spin and VeoRide. They could be back on the street as early as this month, the city said in a news release on Monday.

Experts will be available at four meetings to share safety information:

Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Colonel Young Park

Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Toby’s Plaza

Thursday, Aug. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Mall C

Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Market Square Park

Bird, an electric scooter-sharing service, launched a pilot program in Cleveland last August, but it was short lived. Days later, the city’s law department ordered all scooters be removed from public streets and sidewalks. The company agreed to voluntarily pause its Cleveland operations.

