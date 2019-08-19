Chardon High School hero decides to run for Ohio House of Representatives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON, Ohio-- A local teacher and football coach who heroically chased an active school shooter out of Chardon High School has decided to run for public office.

Coach Frank Hall’s actions that day earned him the admiration of the community and nation, and led to him being featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Three students were killed by a fellow classmate and others injured before Hall arrived and chased the shooter from the building in February 2012.

The tragic events profoundly changed Coach Hall's life.

The husband and father of nine adopted children started The Coach Hall Foundation, dedicated to making schools safer. In 2018, he worked with state lawmakers to pass H.B. 318, which sets standards for school resource officers, as well as other safety measures.

That experience ultimately is what led to this latest decision.

“I enjoyed going to the State House and meeting with our representatives and working together in a bipartisan way, getting $12 million for our schools,” Hall said. “That process really encouraged me to want to reach out and start working to run for office.”

Hall, who is back teaching and coaching at Chardon High School, said he wants to be a unifier who stands up for everyone, but especially rural communities that are sometimes overlooked.

He will face off against fellow Republican and incumbent Diane Grendell during the March 2020 primary to represent Ohio House District 76.

Grendell’s a retired judge and nurse who has has eight years of previous experience as a State Representative. She was sworn into this current position May 2019 after Sarah LaTourette stepped down.

“I think anyone who wants to run should run,” said Rep. Grendell, “I think it makes things clearer, you get issues out, and people get to explain where they stand on things.”

Rep. Grendell said she welcomes all challengers, but right now is focused on “Resentencing reform” within the criminal justice system.

“There are so many things, so many issues,” said Rep. Grendell, "I'm there for the people."

Hall said no matter how the election turns out he will continue looking for ways to help others.