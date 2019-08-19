Carlos Carrasco to pitch for Akron RubberDucks

Carlos Carrasco of the Cleveland Indians participates in the Stand Up To Cancer during the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

AKRON, Ohio– Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco continues to recover following his leukemia diagnosis.

The right-hander is expected throw for the Double-A affiliate Akron RubberDucks on Monday and Thursday is a relief role.

Cookie pitched during batting practice for the Lake County Captains on Friday. It was the first time he threw to active batters since he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in June.

Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer will be in the lineup for the RubberDucks Tuesday night.

