Carlos Carrasco makes first rehab appearance since leukemia diagnosis

AKRON, Ohio-- Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco made his first rehab appearance for the Akron RubberDucks on Monday following his cancer diagnosis.

The right-hander threw 16 pitches with a strikeout in one inning for the Double-A affiliate. Lots of fans wore Carrasco jerseys at Canal Park and he received a standing ovation as he walked to the dugout.

"I spent two and a half months away from baseball, just coming back today out of the bullpen feels great," Carrasco said.

He said he was nervous, but as soon as he released the first pitch, he was back to normal.

Cookie is expected to throw again in a relief role Thursday night.

Carrasco was diagnosed with myeloid leukemia in June following abnormal blood work during spring training.

