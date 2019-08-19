A dozen people transported after RTA crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio State Highway patrol is investigating a crash involving an RTA bus.

Around 10:30 Sunday night, officers were called to the intersection of East 30th St. and Woodland Ave. for a bus accident.

According to initial reports from the scene, the bus was going through a green light when it was hit by an SUV that did not have the right of way.

Cleveland EMS tells FOX 8 it transported eleven passengers from the bus and the driver of the SUV to area hospitals.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in this crash.

This incident is still under investigation.