A dozen people transported after RTA crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio State Highway patrol is investigating a crash involving an RTA bus.
Around 10:30 Sunday night, officers were called to the intersection of East 30th St. and Woodland Ave. for a bus accident.
According to initial reports from the scene, the bus was going through a green light when it was hit by an SUV that did not have the right of way.
Cleveland EMS tells FOX 8 it transported eleven passengers from the bus and the driver of the SUV to area hospitals.
Alcohol is suspected as a factor in this crash.
This incident is still under investigation.