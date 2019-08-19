5 Amish teens thrown from horse-drawn carriage in PA hit-and-run crash

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a horse-drawn carriage and kept going.

According to a press release from the East Lampeter Township Police Department, at just after midnight Monday, police were called to the scene of the accident on Lincoln Highway East.

When police arrived, they located five Amish teenagers who were thrown from the carriage. Police said one of the five teens was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. One of the two horses pulling the carriage died.

The carriage had been traveling westbound and was struck from behind by a vehicle; the driver fled the scene heading westbound toward Lancaster City, police said.

Front bumper debris that was left at the scene helped police in identifying the hit-and-run vehicle as a white or light-colored 2013-2015 Mitsubishi ASX Outlander Sport.

Police released a photo of what the vehicle may look like:

Anyone with information is requested to call police at 717 -291-4676 and please refer to incident number 1908021909.