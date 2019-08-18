Three-year-old sells lemonade to help raise money to buy baby supplies for mothers in need

DURHAM, N.C. — An adorable three-year-old is on a special mission to help mothers and babies in need.

According to ABC 11, Ava Lewis recently set up a lemonade stand, which has become a big hit in the neighborhood.

She’s been using every dollar made to donate diapers and other supplies to a Good Samaritan Inn.

The transitional housing facility has more than 130 residents on any given night.

Her mother Maggie said she couldn’t be more proud of her daughter.

“It’s been unbelievable. Since God is in it, it’s no limit!” said Maggie.

Good Samaritan Inn told the TV outlet they are very appreciative of Ava’s generosity.

“It just means the world to us to see a young person…that is thinking of others,” said Director Gail Mills. “And is selling her lemonade to have the funds to buy the diapers and the wipes — it just makes my day. Such a heartwarming experience to meet little Ava and to see how her mother is teaching her at such a young age to care for others and to share her blessing with people who are having a hard time.”