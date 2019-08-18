Three girls make history by joining varsity football team at high school in Georgia

LINCOLNTON, Ga. — Three female students are making history by joining the varsity football team at Lincoln County High School.

According to AJC Sports, the players include sophomores Kohli Carruth, Carly Carruth and Gianna Anderson.

Last year, they all played varsity for the school’s soccer and fastpitch softball teams.

On the football team, they will act as punters and placekickers.

“They started coming out in the summer and made all the workouts, and they’re part of the team,” said Lincoln County Coach Michael Pollock. “We did a significant amount of lifting and running, and they were out there stride for stride with everybody else. They showed me they were serious,”

The girls got the chance to prove themselves on the field during a scrimmage last week.

Carly punted, Kohli kicked off and Anderson kicked an extra point, according to the news outlet.

“The boys were as excited about that extra point as anything else we did. They’ve been really supportive,” said the coach.

