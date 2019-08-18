× SunSetter recalls vinyl covers for motorized awnings after 73-year-old man killed

SunSetter announced plans to recall 270,000 vinyl covered motorized awnings after a 73-year-old man was killed by one.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, he fell off a ladder and over a balcony when the awning opened unexpectedly while he was removing the cover’s bungee tie-downs.

CPSC has received 14 reports of incidents, including six reports of injuries.

“If a powered awning is activated while the cover is secured with bungee tie-downs, when the cover is removed, the awning can open unexpectedly with enough force to strike a consumer standing in the awning’s path, causing them to fall and suffer death or serious injury,” they wrote in a press release.