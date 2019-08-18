Sunday forecast: Hot, humid day with waves of storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Severe storms, with winds reaching 60 to 70 mph, rolled through our northern counties Sunday morning producing damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and quite the lightning show.

38,000 people are without power in Northeast Ohio this morning, as of 8:20 a.m. Ashtabula has the bulk of it at 27,000.

We’re in a MARGINAL RISK throughout the day, meaning there is still the chance of an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds and hail threats.

Get ready for another hot and humid day! Sunday is shaping up to be even warmer than Saturday! Tack on more 90° days. The “feels-like” temperature will be in the low-mid 90s! And, we’ll be repeating this on Monday.

Waves of storms are expected Sunday night with the first round in the evening after 7 p.m. and the second coming in around midnight. The rain and storms will be out by the morning commute. So we’re dry at the bus-stop!

We remain unsettled and hot through the middle of the week, our game changer arriving on Wednesday. 70’s as we wrap up the week.

Quite a cool-down is forecast for later next week! If you’re not a fan of the “summer feel” we’ll be feeling more like fall very soon. Enjoy!

FOX 8 Day Forecast:

