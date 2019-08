MERRICK, N.Y. — A lottery player in Ohio is now $1 million richer after playing the Powerball on Saturday.

According to NorthJersey.com, they were one of three who matched all five white balls.

The other tickets were sold in Colorado and Nebraska.

The winning numbers were: 18 – 21 – 24 – 30 – 60 and Powerball 20.

Someone in New York managed to match all six winning the $148 million jackpot.

The cash option will be $105.6 million.