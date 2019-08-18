LIVE RADAR: Severe thunderstorm watch, warnings

CLEVELAND — Currently all of Northeast Ohio is under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 10 p.m. because the weather conditions are setting up to be just right for strong storms. The timing of and placement of these storms are still to be determined. Make sure your cell phone is charged and that you have a back-up plan to take cover in case the winds begin to pick up.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 5:30 p.m. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are possible. Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines

We’re in a MARGINAL RISK throughout the day/evening meaning there is still the chance of a isolated strong to severe storm. Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Western Erie and Northwestern Huron have higher chances than the rest of Northeast Ohio. Main threat being damaging winds. Hail and a weak tornado possible.

Waves of storms expected Sunday night, the first round in the evening after 7 p.m. with the second coming in around midnight. The rain and storms will be out by the morning commute. So we’re dry at the bus-stop! We remain unsettled and hot through the middle of the week. Our game changer, arrives on Wednesday. 70s to wrap up the week. Hot and humid day! Tack on more 90° days. The “Feels-like” temperature will be in the low-mid 90’s! And we’ll be repeating this on Monday.

