× REPORT: Former Cincinnati Bengals RB Cedric Benson killed in motorcycle crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night, TMZ reports.

Benson, 36, was riding his bike with a passenger around 10 p.m. when he got into an accident with another vehicle.

Both Benson and his passenger, who has not yet been identified, were killed in the crash. Police told TMZ that two other adults were injured in the incident.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash. Officials are still investigating.

Benson was drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005. He was a key part of Chicago’s 2006 NFC Championship team. Benson later played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. He retired in 2012.