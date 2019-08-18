PHOTO GALLERY: Severe storm aftermath across Northeast Ohio

Posted 9:02 am, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, August 18, 2019

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio -- Storms rolled through Northeast Ohio overnight producing damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and quite the lightning show.

Over 29,000 thousand residents are without power.

**Click here for the latest power outages**

FOX 8 viewers are reporting downed wires and trees in their neighborhoods.

Our FOX 8 meteorologists say we’re still in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms throughout the day meaning there is still the chance of a isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds and hail threats.

**Click here for the latest forecast information**

Was your community impacted by Sunday's storms? If so, let us know.  Take a photo and it to our gallery below by using the “submit” button below or by emailing us at tips@fox8.com.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline
Submit your photo
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.