PHOTO GALLERY: Severe storm aftermath across Northeast Ohio

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio -- Storms rolled through Northeast Ohio overnight producing damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and quite the lightning show.

Over 29,000 thousand residents are without power.

FOX 8 viewers are reporting downed wires and trees in their neighborhoods.

Our FOX 8 meteorologists say we’re still in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms throughout the day meaning there is still the chance of a isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds and hail threats.

Was your community impacted by Sunday's storms? If so, let us know. Take a photo and it to our gallery below by using the “submit” button below or by emailing us at tips@fox8.com.