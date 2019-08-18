× Overnight storms leave more than 29K Northeast Ohio residents without power

NORTHEAST OHIO — Overnight storms left thousands of Northeast Ohio residents without power Sunday morning.

Storms rolled through our northern counties Sunday morning producing damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and a lightning show.

60 to 70 mph power winds caused downed trees, wires and power lines.

These storms have currently left more than 29,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power, with the most impacted areas being Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties.

According to the company, residents in Ashtabula County are experiencing the largest number of outages, at over 21,000, followed by those in Cuyahoga County at over 4,000.

FirstEnergy expects power to be restored to all communities by 11 a.m.

Our FOX 8 meteorologists say we’re still in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms throughout the day meaning there is still the chance of a isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds and hail threats.

