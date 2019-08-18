OSHP: Driver dies after car crashes, overturns on I-77S in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left a portion of Interstate 77 closed Sunday morning.

According to OSHP, a car traveling southbound on I-77 around 7:50 a.m. drove off the road, striking an embankment.

The car overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. OSHP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The driver has not been identified pending notification from the Summit County Medical Examiner.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash. This incident remains under investigation.