Newborn baby found abandoned in woods in Maryland, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating after a newborn baby was found in a wooded area on Friday.

According to a press release, a man was walking on the side of the road when he heard a baby crying. He then went to check out the noise and found a naked baby about ten feet into the woods.

The baby was taken to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

On Sunday, detectives provided an update announcing they have identified the mother, who is also receiving care at the hospital.

No other information is being released at this time.