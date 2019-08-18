Mostly sunny and muggy to start Monday, pop-up storms could appear later on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Another wave of storms expected again overnight until about 2 a.m. as we see round three of storms for tonight after seeing the high temperature reach 91. (Day 13 of 90s this season) No need to worry about the rain and storms for the bus stop on Monday, they will be out by the morning commute.

Hot and humid for Monday too! Tack on more 90° days. The “feels-like” temperature will be upper 80s and low 90s! And we’ll be repeating this on Tuesday and Wednesday. We remain unsettled and hot through the middle of the week. Our game changer, arrives on Wednesday night as a cold front will could to town and push out the hot and steamy air and replace it by Thursday with cooler and drier air…maybe you’ll be able to turn off your AC!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Compare rainfall vs normal from April through June and rainfall since early July across the midwest. Quite a difference!