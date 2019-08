CLEVELAND — More than 18,000 people are without power after severe storms swept through Northeast Ohio on Sunday.

According to First Energy, Ashtabula, Portage and Stark counties are dealing with the worst of it.

Aside from outages, other damage has been spotted throughout the area as well.

Residents are reporting downed trees and damage to their homes. There has also been some flooding.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m.