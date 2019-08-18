Man arrested after pretending to be involved in shooting at Jewish community center, FBI says

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A 20-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly pretended to be involved in a shooting at an area Jewish community center.

According to a press release, the FBI worked New Middletown police to arrest James Reardon. He is now facing charges of local telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing.

Officials said police were notified on Friday about a video posted online by Reardon where he identifies himself as the shooter. The shooting had not actually taken place.

Reardon will appear in court for an arraignment on Monday.

No other information concerning the case is being released at this time.