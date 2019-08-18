Indians ace Kluber exits rehab game with abdominal tightness

CLEVELAND — Indians ace Corey Kluber was removed from a minor league start after one inning with abdominal tightness.

The team said Kluber, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since breaking his arm during a start on May 1, was taken out of Sunday’s game for Triple-A Columbus in Charlotte, North Carolina, for precautionary reasons. The two-time Cy Young winner was making his third start as he attempts to return from the injury.

Kluber walked two and didn’t allow a run in his one inning. The 33-year-old was scheduled to spend Monday in Cleveland — an off day for the Indians — before re-joining the club in New York.

It’s not yet known if Kluber’s abdominal issue is a setback. The Indians have been hoping he might be able to pitch for them during the playoff push in September.

Kluber won the Cy Young in 2014 and 2017.

