Downed trees, power lines, outages reported during Sunday’s severe storms

AKRON, Ohio -- Sunday's strong storms swept through Northeast Ohio leaving behind widespread damage.

In Akron, there were many reports of downed trees and powerlines, which caused power outages.

"The storm started coming then the wind and hail. Everything was blowing around even my car on the road. I hid under the overpass for a good 5 to 10 minutes," said Ethan Avers, who was driving home during the storm.

Over on Dolton Road, a massive tree narrowly missed two homes.

Residents there were trying to clean the mess up.

"We will help everybody. It's a good neighborhood," said one neighbor.

Nearby in Barberton, a huge tree cut a home in a half. The couple was inside at the time but thankfully didn't get hurt.