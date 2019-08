Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Several Cleveland police officers spent part of their Sunday helping students ready for school this fall.

The event was held at the Trim Barbershop, where kids were given a book bag, supplies and also a free haircut.

One of the horses from the department's mounted unit was a big hit among the crowd.

Owner Derek Jones said the idea for giveaway grew out of a meeting he had with Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.