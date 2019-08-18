× Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Indiana girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 16-year-old Indiana girl who authorities believe may be in extreme danger.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon, of Crown Point, Indiana, was last seen Saturday morning around 9 o’clock.

Eddlemon 5’1″ tall, weighs 97 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white tribal designs, blue jeans with tears, shin high boots and a black lace choker.

The sheriff’s office has identified the suspect in this case as Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn, 22.

Curry-Fishtorn is 5’7″ tall, weighs 158 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana license plate number 645RIS.

Officials say Eddlemon is in “extreme danger.”

Anyone with information regarding Eddlemon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (219) 660-0000, or call 911.