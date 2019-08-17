Woman found shot near Maple Heights bar later dies

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights police are instigating an early morning homicide.

Police were called to Libby Road near Paine Avenue Saturday at 2:39 a.m. for reports of a woman lying in the middle of Libby Road.

Officers on scene learned that a disturbance had taken place in the parking lot of the Tonight II Lounge.

Sheree Kirby, 37, was found in the street after having been shot.

Kirby was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where she passed away from her injuries.

Witnesses saw a small, white, 4 door Kia or Hunyadi with a broken out rear window speeding away from the scene. The vehicle’s license plate information is currently unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide can contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 or submit a tip online.