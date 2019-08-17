U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown meets with local supporters to advocate for universal background checks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A crowd of about 150 people carrying signs against military style assault weapons for civilians, gathered at the Cleveland Boys and Girls Club on Saturday.

They heard from Ohio democrats including Senator Sherrod Brown and Congressman Tim Ryan.

Both lawmakers are calling for the republican majority controlled Senate to vote for universal background checks for places like gun shows. They also want Congress to ban assault weapons.

Brown said he urges Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring the Senate back from their August recess to pass gun legislation.

"My message is to keep the pressure on Mitch McConnell after Dayton and El Paso, to bring the Senate back in session. In one day we can pass the background checks bill that the House of Representatives passed," Brown said.

Others like Diane Donnett, who owns "The Stonewall Gun Shop and Range" in Broadview Heights, said more mental health counselors are needed in schools to help deal with potential gun violence.

"Politicians are not looking at the mental aspect that's happening with our young adults," said Donnett. "These firearms have been around for more than 50 years. We did not have this problem 50 years ago. What we didn't have 50 years ago, we didn't have kids sitting inside their houses playing video games like war ones where they dehumanize the value of life."

Another group, Moms Demand Action, who was also at the protest wants to see common sense gun laws in Ohio.

"We want to see weapons of war outlawed," said spokesperson Mary Wilmoth.