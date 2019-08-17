Truck driver recognized for driving nine million miles accident free

JACKSON, Miss. — A truck driver from Mississippi is being recognized by his employers for an incredible accomplishment.

According to WLBT, Barry Queebodeaux has driven nine million miles accident free over the last 34 years.

“I just pay attention to all my surroundings, I am always observing everything around me. I have to make sure to watch out for other people because you never know what they are thinking,” he said in an interview.

Queebodeaux said another part of staying safe is making sure his truck is in good shape.

“KLLM keeps their equipment in good shape. We do regular maintenance on all our trucks and trailers. The trucks have a lot of safety features. Things like if you get too close to a vehicle it will apply the brakes,” he explained.

As for when he plans to retire? He said it might be a while.

“When I am home we really enjoy that time together because we don’t get that very often. A lot of people ask me ‘Barry, when are you going to finally retire?’ I tell them, ‘Heck, why retire? I’m having too much fun,” said Queebodeaux.