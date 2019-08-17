Troopers investigating after one killed, two hurt in crash in Lorain County

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 30-year-old man was killed in a crash.

According to a press release, it happened on Columbia West River Road around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Troopers report that Kyle Morabith was driving when he went off the road striking a wooden fence, metal sign and utility pole.

His front passenger, Vincent Buccini, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morabith and another passenger in the back seat were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

All three were said to be wearing seat belts. Alcohol and drug use is not suspected at this time.