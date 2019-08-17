Risk of pop-up showers and storms heading into the evening; temps to climb into the 90s by Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Pop-up showers and storms now through 8 PM. We’re in a MARGINAL RISK meaning there is a chance of an isolated strong to severe storm. Damaging winds and hail are the threats. Stay tuned.

Tonight we’re back to around 70° with a risk of storms mainly before dawn on Sunday. Strong storms could happen around 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. We’re cranking up the heat again for Sunday! Starting tomorrow, we could tack on another few 90° days. It’ll feel more like the low to mid 90s when you factor in the humidity. And we’ll be repeating this on Monday.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Quite a cool down is in the forecast for later next week! If you’re not a fan of the “summer feel” we’ll be feeling more like fall very soon. Enjoy!

There’s still plenty of summer-time heat left with highs near 90° next Monday per our long range outlook posted back on July 29th (see below).

Compare rainfall vs normal from April through June and rainfall since early July across the midwest. Quite a difference!