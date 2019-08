WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers.

According to officials, sisters Shaine Schandel, 16, and Shanelyn Schandel, 14, left their Doylestown area home overnight without permission.

Shaine has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 180 lbs. Shanelyn is 5’1″, weighs 135 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.