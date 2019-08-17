More than 2,000 people turn out for Gift of Life Walk and Run held at Blossom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- More than 2,000 people turned out for the Gift of Life Walk and Run at Blossom Music Center.

The fundraiser benefits the non-profit Lifebanc, which helps facilitate organ, tissue and eye donations.

Those in attendance included family members of donors along with recipients.

According to Lifebanc, 162 organ donors here in Northeast Ohio saved the lives of 434 people last year.

Today, 1,800 people remain on transplant waiting lists.

