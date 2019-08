× Missing photographer from Garfield Heights has returned home, police say

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A photographer who was reported missing earlier this week has returned home.

Garfield Heights police shared the update about 33-year-old Desmond Beasley on Saturday.

They previously said that he had failed to show up to an assignment at the I PROMISE School in Akron.

Family and friends told officers at the time it was “not like him to miss an obligation.”