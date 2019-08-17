High school soccer player makes triumphant return to field after two year battle with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- For the last two years, high school soccer player Morgan Krek has been battling Ewings Sarcoma.

It's a rare type of cancerous tumor that grows in and around your bones.

Since her diagnosis, she has had 14 rounds of chemotherapy, 31 radiation treatments and two surgeries.

As you can imagine, going through that kind of treatment was grueling and kept her from playing the sport she loves.

"There was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to get right back and play," said Morgan Krek.

On Friday night, the teen made her triumphant return to the field and had some good news to share: she's in remission.

"It's a long time coming. Just to see her out on the field with her teammates again. This two year journey that she's been on, just pushing herself to get to this point. We are just excited to see her there," said her father, Brandon Krek.

Her coaches and teammates at Lutheran West High School made sure to celebrate before the game.

The other team from Open Door Christian also joined in on a special prayer.

Morgan said she is grateful for everyone's support.

"I'm just looking forward to having fun, finishing my senior year, having a good time and keeping a smile on my face," she said.