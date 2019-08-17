Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop selling chocolate covered pickle stuffed Oreos

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop is getting mixed reactions over its newest dessert.

The owner announced on Facebook that they are now selling chocolate covered pickle stuffed Oreos.

Naturally, folks on social media were quick to comment.

One person said, “I’m torn idk if they would be good or not lol.”

While another was confident they’d be good writing, “OMG I wanna taste it.”

If you’re interested in trying out the unique treat, you can visit one of their locations or shop online.