Fremont police step up patrols at Walmart after someone made threatening phone call

Posted 4:19 pm, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22PM, August 17, 2019

FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont police are investigating after the manager at Walmart received threatening phone call.

According to a press release, it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The department believes they have identified the caller, who is said to live out of state.

That person is also suspected of threatening several other Walmarts and retailers around the country.

Police are now working with other agencies to investigate and are stepping up patrols at stores in the area.

