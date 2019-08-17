× Freeform holding ’30 Days of Disney’ marathon next month

Attention Disney lovers: September is your month! Freeform is hosting its ’30 Days of Disney” marathon.

All month long the channel will air your favorite Disney live-action and animation, Pixar and Marvel titles, ending the marathon with an exclusive exploration of the latest Disney theme park land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Each week, Monday through Friday, is given a programming theme, followed by a weekend packed with more Disney film favorites.

Here are the themes:

Villains Week: Sept. 2 – 6, featuring flicks such as Maleficent, Beauty and the Beast (1991) and The Lion King (1994).

Pirates: Sept. 9 – 13, featuring films from the Pirates of the Caribbean series

Singalong Week: Sept. 16 – 20, features sing-along movies such as The Princess and the Frog, High School Musical and Newsies: The Broadway Musical with on-screen lyrics

Sheroes: Sept. 23 – 37, features flicks with strong female leads such as Moana and Zootopia

The two-hour special look at Disney’s newest exhibit, appropriately titled Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits, premieres Sunday, September 29 at 8 p.m. This feature, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, allows viewers to explore the new Star Wars themed lands at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts.

Here’s the complete “30 Days of Disney” schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 1

7:00 am – “Descendants”

9:30 am – Disney’s “Meet the Robinsons”

11:30 am – “The Pacifier”

1:35 pm – Disney’s “Hercules”

3:40 pm – Disney’s “Mulan”

5:45 pm – Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”

7:50 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story”

9:50 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 2”

11:55 pm – Disney’s “Meet the Robinsons”

VILLAINS WEEK (9/2 – 9/7)

Monday, Sept. 2

11:00 am – Disney’s “Hercules”

1:00 pm – Disney’s “Mulan”

3:00 pm – Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”

5:00 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story”

7:00 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 2”

9:00 pm – Disney’s “Maleficent”

12:00 am – Disney’s “Pocahontas”

Tuesday, Sept. 3

5:00 pm – Disney’s “Pocahontas”

7:00 pm – Disney’s “Maleficent”

9:00 pm – Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast (1991)”

Wednesday, Sept. 4

7:00 pm – Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast (1991)”

9:00 pm – Disney’s “The Lion King (1994)”

Thursday, Sept. 5

6:30 pm – Disney’s “The Lion King (1994)”

8:30 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

Friday, Sept. 6

11:00 am – “The Pacifier”

6:30 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

9:00 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

12:00 am – “The Pacifier”

Saturday, Sept. 7

7:00 am – “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings”

8:00 am – “Descendants 2”

10:30 am – “Descendants 3”

1:00 pm – “Freaky Friday (2003)”

3:05 pm – Disney’s “Tarzan”

5:10 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

7:15 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”

9:45 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Dory”

11:50 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “WALL-E”

Sunday, Sept. 8

7:00 am – Disney’s “Oz the Great and Powerful”

10:00 am – Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)”

12:00 pm – “Freaky Friday (2003)”

2:05 pm – Disney’s “Tarzan”

4:10 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”

6:40 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Dory”

8:45 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “WALL-E”

10:55 pm – “Tomorrowland” – Freeform Premiere

PIRATES WEEK (9/9 – 9/13)

Monday, Sept. 9

5:00 pm – “Tomorrowland”

8:00 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

Tuesday, Sept. 10

5:00 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

8:00 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

Wednesday, Sept. 11

4:30 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

7:30 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

Thursday, Sept. 12

4:30 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

8:00 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

Friday, Sept. 13

2:30 pm – Disney’s “Oz the Great and Powerful”

5:30 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

8:30 pm – Disney’s “The Jungle Book (2016)”

Saturday, Sept. 14

7:00 am – “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings”

8:00 am – Disney’s “Oz the Great and Powerful”

11:05 am – “The Pacifier”

1:10 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Cars”

3:50 pm – Disney’s “The Jungle Book (2016)”

6:20 pm – Disney’s “Zootopia”

8:50 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Ratatouille”

11:30 pm – Disney’s “Pete’s Dragon (2016)” – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Sept. 15

7:00 am – “The Pacifier”

9:05 am – Disney-Pixar’s “Cars”

11:45 am – Disney’s “Pete’s Dragon (2016)”

2:15 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Ratatouille”

4:55 pm – Disney’s “Zootopia”

7:25 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story”

9:25 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Dory”

11:30 pm – Disney’s “Pocahontas”

SINGALONG WEEK (9/16-9/20)

Monday, Sept. 16

2:30 pm – Disney’s “Pocahontas”

4:30 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Dory”

6:30 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story”

8:30 pm – Disney’s “Moana” – Singalong Version

Tuesday, Sept. 17

4:30 pm – Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)”

6:30 pm – Disney’s “Moana”

9:00 pm – Disney’s “Mulan” – Singalong Version

Wednesday, Sept. 18

2:30 pm – Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)”

4:30 pm – Disney’s “Hercules”

6:30 pm – Disney’s “Mulan” – Singalong Version

8:30 pm – Disney’s “The Jungle Book (2016)”

Thursday, Sept. 19

11:00 am – “Newsies: The Broadway Musical” – Freeform Premiere

2:00 pm – Disney’s “Hercules”

4:00 pm – “High School Musical”

6:30 pm – Disney’s “The Jungle Book (2016)”

9:00 pm – Disney’s “Tarzan” – Singalong Version

Friday, Sept. 20

12:00 pm – “High School Musical”

2:30 pm – “High School Musical 2”

5:00 pm – “Freaky Friday (2003)”

7:00 pm – Disney’s “Tarzan”

9:00 pm – Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” – Singalong Version

12:00 am – Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)”

Saturday, Sept. 21

7:00 am – Disney’s “Pocahontas”

9:00 am – Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)”

11:00 am – “High School Musical 2”

1:35 pm – “Freaky Friday (2003)”

3:40 pm – Disney’s “Hercules”

5:45 pm – Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”

7:50 pm – Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast (1991)” – Singalong Version

9:55 pm – Disney’s “The Lion King (1994)”

12:00 am – Disney’s “Pocahontas”

Sunday, Sept. 22

7:00 am – “McFarland, USA”

10:00 am – “Tomorrowland”

1:00 pm – Disney’s “Hercules”

3:05 pm – Disney’s “Meet the Robinsons”

5:10 pm – Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast (1991)”

7:15 pm – Disney’s “The Lion King (1994)”

9:20 pm – Disney’s “Maleficent”

11:25 pm – “Descendants”

SHEROES WEEK (9/23 – 9/27)

Monday, Sept. 23

11:00 am – Disney’s “Meet the Robinsons”

6:30 pm – Disney’s “Maleficent”

8:30 pm – Disney’s “Zootopia”

12:00 am – “Freaky Friday (2003)”

Tuesday, Sept. 24

11:00 am – “Freaky Friday (2003)”

3:30 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

6:30 pm – Disney’s “Zootopia”

9:00 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 2”

Wednesday, Sept. 25

12:30 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

3:30 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

6:30 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 2”

8:30 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”

Thursday, Sept. 26

12:00 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

3:00 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

6:30 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”

9:00 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Dory”

Friday, Sept, 27

12:00 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

3:30 pm – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

6:30 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Dory”

8:30 pm – Disney’s “Moana”

Saturday, Sept. 28

7:00 am – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

10:10 am – Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch”

12:10 pm – Disney-Pixar’s “Ratatouille”

2:50 pm – Disney’s “Moana”

5:20 pm – Disney- Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

8:00 pm – “Iron Man” – Freeform Premiere

11:00 pm – “Tomorrowland”

Sunday, Sept. 29

7:00 am – Disney’s “Pete’s Dragon (2016)”

9:30 am – Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch”

11:35 am – Disney-Pixar’s “Ratatouille”

2:15 pm – Disney- Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

4:55 pm – “Iron Man”

8:00 pm – “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits”

10:00 pm – “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits”

12:00 am – Disney’s “Tarzan”

Monday, Sept. 30

7:00 pm – Disney’s “Tarzan”

9:00 pm – Disney – Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

**All programming is subject to change.

Click here for more on 30 Days of Disney.