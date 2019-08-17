Four-year-old boy struck and killed by car in Deerfield Township, troopers say

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio —  The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a four-year-old child was struck and killed by a car on Saturday.

According to a press release, it happened on US-224, just east of the Deerfield circle around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers report a woman had pulled over along the side of the road and was standing outside the vehicle with her son.

The boy then walked into the road and was hit by a passing SUV. He later died at the hospital.

The other driver was not hurt and remained on scene during the investigation.

