Five people hurt after SUV crashes into Dunkin' Donuts in Coventry Township

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Five people were reportedly hurt after a SUV crashed into a Dunkin’ Donuts.

According to the Coventry Township Fire Department, it happened around 11:30 am. on Saturday.

The driver hit several cars before losing control and smashing through a window in front of the store.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital where they’re listed in stable condition. The others were treated on scene.

It’s unclear what caused the accident.