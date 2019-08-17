Cleveland Browns face off against Indianapolis Colts in second preseason game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday in their second preseason game of the season.

The game kicked off at 4 p.m.

The Browns and Colts had several skirmishes during Thursday’s joint practice. Coach Freddie Kitchens said the scuffles just show the Browns are not going to back down to anyone.

After successful practices, rumor is that several stars, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, will sit out in Saturday’s game.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who recently suffered a hip injury, and cornerback Denzel Ward did not participate in team drills. It is very possible that Beckham will not play in Saturday’s game.

Running back Kareem Hunt was used in team drills this past week and showed some success. He only has a few more weeks with the team before his suspension starts. Hunt says he believes he is close to being back to compete at his peak performance.

“Yeah, I feel good. It is a lot of natural ability, and I am still getting a feel,” Hunt told reporters Thursday. “I would not say I am at my peak, but I am working my way back.”

All in all the Browns are looking for growth and Coach Kitchens knows its important to keep your eyes open for more talent.

Saturday’s game follows the Browns impressive 30-10 preseason-opening victory over the Washington Redskins.

Cleveland opens the regular season on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at home against the Tennessee Titans.

