Chance of storms Saturday afternoon; warm temperatures throughout the weekend

CLEVELAND -- Pop-up showers and storms are possible Saturday. Mainly in the afternoon between 2 and 7 p.m. We’re in a MARGINAL RISK meaning there is a chance of an isolated strong to severe storm. Damaging winds will be the main threat. Stay tuned.

Very warm and humid and today with temperatures ranging in the low and mid 80s. Saturday night we’re back to around 70° with a risk of storms near the lake before dawn on Sunday. We’re cranking up the heat! Starting tomorrow we could tack on another few 90° days.

Quite a cool-down is forecast for later next week! If you’re not a fan of the “summer feel” we’ll be feeling more like fall very soon. Enjoy!

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

