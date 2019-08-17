× Canton City Public Health issues overdose alert after 4 residents die of suspected overdoses in past 2 days

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton City Public Health Department is alerting residents after four people have died of suspected overdoses in Stark County within the last two days.

Based on historical data, this number is higher than what is normally seen in Stark County, officials said on Facebook.

The department says key officials have been notified of the situation and they are continuing to monitor it, however they have issued some reminders for residents in effort to prevent further deaths.

The health department says if you are a person who uses drugs it is important to:

Never use alone

Have naloxone (Narcan®) readily available

Use fentanyl testing strips

Do a test shot

Know the symptoms of an overdose

Always call 911 when an overdose occurs

Stay with the patient until help arrives

Know your supply and test your product if you are unsure

Call the Opiate Hotline at 330.454.HELP (4357) for additional information on detox, treatment, education, navigating the system, and other resources

The Canton City Health Department also says Stark County residents can help prevent overdoses by doing the following:

If you are a resident of Stark County, you can help too. It is important to:

Know the symptoms of an overdose and call 911 if you see someone who needs help

Have naloxone (Narcan®) available and be trained to administer

Stay with the patient until help arrives

Take unused, unwanted or expired medications to one of the 18 permanent drug take back boxes in Stark County

Click here for drug drop off locations. Additionally, the county-wide Drug Take Back Day in Stark County is scheduled for September 21, 2019.

The health department also says naloxone is available 24/7 at the Coleman Crisis Center. You can contact the canter at (330) 452-6000.

