Weather: Hazy and humid

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Let’s hope we can see the third straight weekend of fabulous weather! We’re cranking up the heat! There is the chance we could tack on another few 90° days to our tally.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

We tweaked the heat down a little for early next week, but it’s still expected to be very warm and at least moderately humid. It will feel pretty nice over the next three days with highs in the mid 70’s to lower 80’s.

There’s still plenty of summer-time heat left with highs near 90° next Monday per our long range outlook posted back on July 29th (see below).

Compare rainfall vs normal from April through June and rainfall since early July across the midwest. Quiet a difference!