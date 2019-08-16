× US Customs is experiencing a nationwide computer issue, airports say

The US Customs and Border Protection computer system is down, according to tweets from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Los Angeles International Airport.

JFK said the impact is nationwide, while LAX tweeted the issue affects multiple airports.

“Just to let you know Customs is experiencing a system shutdown nationwide,” the airport tweeted in reply to a customer. “They are processing passengers manually until the system comes back online. Thanks for your patience.”

The tweet from the Los Angeles airport said, “… please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts.”

An official at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport told FOX 8 News, the airport does not have any customs flights coming in the rest of the evening.

CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019

CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019