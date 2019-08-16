Trump suggests opening more mental institutions to deal with mass shootings

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — President Donald Trump says that in the wake of two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas this month that he wants to focus on mental illness to prevent mass gun violence, not gun control.

Trump told supporters at a rally in New Hampshire Thursday that he wants to re-open mental institutions across the country.

“Years ago, many cities, I remember it well, closed mental institutions to budget. They let those people out onto the street,” he said. “They closed to many of them and they let really seriously mentally ill people out on the streets.”

He did not give details on his plan, but said, “We will be taking mentally deranged and dangerous people off of the streets so we won’t have to worry so much about them. A big problem.”

He added, “There are seriously ill people and they’re on the streets.”

The president said that what he won’t allow after those shootings are any measures to make it harder for “law-abiding” people to “protect themselves.”

“We are going to have to give major consideration to building new facilities for those in need. We have to do it,” Trump said.