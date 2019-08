TALLMADGE, Ohio — Tallmadge police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of theft.

According to the department’s Facebook post, she allegedly stolen three purses and wallets from victims shopping at the Goodwill in Midway Plaza on August 4, 10, and 15.

Officers were able to capture images of the suspect from surveillance cameras, which they’ve shared online.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective bureau at 330-633-4231.