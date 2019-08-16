× REPORT: Actor Peter Fonda dies at 79 due to respiratory failure from lung cancer

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Actor Peter Fonda has died Friday morning as a result of respiratory failure from lung cancer, People reports.

Fonda, best known for portraying Wyatt in the 1969 film Easy Rider, was 79 years old.

The Fonda family released the following statement, obtained by People, regarding his death:

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away. [Peter] passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16 at 11:05am at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family. The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer. In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy. And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Peter Fonda is Jane Fonda’s brother and the son of Henry Fonda. He is also the father of Bridget and Justin Fonda.

He was also in multiple films including Ulee’s Gold, The Hired Hand and The Trip.