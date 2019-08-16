× Recall alert: Tyson Foods recalls nearly 40,000 pounds of chicken patties

Check your freezer. Tyson Foods Inc., is recalling 39, 078 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patties that may be contaminated with extraneous material.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on January 31, 2019. The following products are involved in the recall:

26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

The recalled products have an establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

If you have the chicken patties in your freezer, you are urged not to eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.